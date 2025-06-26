Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes 6.26 vs Myrtle Beach

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

RHP Jose Gutierrez has been added to the Fireflies active roster.

There are no corresponding moves. Gutierrez will wear jersey #31.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 28.

----------

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.39 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Yenrri Rojas (1-2, 2.81 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 Busch Light and $3 Mystery Margaritas, Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

-----------------------------------

RAIN CALLS GAME WEDNESDAY AT SEGRA PARK: The Fireflies fell 3-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans across five innings in a rain-shortened game Wednesday night at Segra Park. The tarp came on the field at 8:21 and never left the field as weather finished the game early. The Pelicans got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Matt Halbach hammered his fifth homer of the season on a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Woods (L, 2-5) to break the scoreless tie. Woods matched a season-best six strikeouts across four innings where he allowed a single run for Columbia. The next inning, the Pelicans added another pair of runs on a Yahil Melendez groundout. Dilan Granadillo came around to score and on a throwing error to the plate the Pelicans added a run from Christian Olivo.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.67), strikeouts (T-1st, 64), innings pitched (2nd, 64), opposing average (1st, .190) and WHIP (1st, 1.00). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

UM, THAT'S PRETTY GOOD: Hyungchan Um is currently riding the Fireflies longest on-base streak of the season. He has reached safely in 16-consecutive games, which started before he was placed on the injured list April 8. In the 16 games, Um is 13-58 with four walks and he has been plunked three times.

OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL: Angel Acosta has been on a run over the last two weeks. Since June 16, Acosta is 9-22 (.409) over six games. During the stretch he has three doubles and two RBI. He has also collected a pair of steals. The next-best hitter for Columbia over that period is Colton Becker, who's batting .280 over eight games with two doubles and three runs scored.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. Despite finishing six games above .500, the Fireflies were outscored 323-304 in the first half. Only Columbia and Myrtle Beach finished with a negative run differential in the division. As a team, the Fireflies finished the first half with the ninth-best batting average (.225) in the 12-team Carolina League. Columbia excelled on the basepaths, leading the league in sacrifices and finishing third in steals with 136 or more than two per game. On the mound, Columbia had the eighth-best ERA in the League (4.24). The team held the line when it counted though, leading the Carolina League with 19 saves and finishing fourth with 19 holds. Columbia has the fourth-best fielding percentage in the Carolina League (.970).

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.