Early Runs Haunt Delmarva in Loss to Carolina

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-44, 1-5) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (41-29, 5-1) on Thursday by a final score of 9-3.

The Shorebirds found themselves behind early as the Mudcats scored four runs in the first inning, starting with an RBI single by Filippo Di Turi. An error allowed a second run to score. Moments later, Luis Lameda drove in two more with a single to give the Mudcats a 4-0 lead.

Carolina scored one run in the second on a passed ball as Eric Bitonti came in to score, making it a 5-0 game.

In the third, their lead increased to 7-0 after Tyler Rodriguez hit a two-run homer.

Luis Lameda upped the advantage to 8-0 with an RBI single in the fourth with two outs.

Delmarva's offense was stymied against Carolina's starter, Melvin Hernandez, who twirled seven scoreless innings.

A bases-loaded walk in the eighth gave the Mudcats their largest lead at 9-0.

In the ninth, the Shorebirds didn't go down quietly as they scored three times in the inning, with Raylin Ramos first coming home on a wild pitch to break the shutout. Braylin Tavera launched his sixth home run of the season moments later to make it 9-2. An RBI single by Kevin Guerrero scored Fernando Peguero to pull the Shorebirds within 9-3, but they couldn't get any closer as the Mudcats won by that score.

Both starters factored into the final decision, with Melvin Hernandez (6-4) earning the win and Evan Yates (3-3) taking the loss.

Delmarva tries to end their two-game skid against Carolina on Friday as Carson Dorsey makes his Shorebirds' debut as a minor league rehabber, against Travis Smith for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







