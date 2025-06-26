FredNats Lose Marathon Game 7-3 to Kannapolis

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (3-3, 33-37) lost 7-3 in 11 innings to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (2-4, 34-38) in a back-and-forth game Thursday night.

In an over three-hour contest, pitching dominated early. Fredericksburg's starter, Davian Garcia, did not allow a hit in his five innings of work, but Kannapolis' Justin Sinabaldi was even better. Sinabaldi set a Carolina League season high by throwing eight innings against the FredNats, allowing just three hits and one run. By the time he was done, though, the game was still tied 1-1.

Extra innings is where the offenses spurred to life. Kannapolis scored two unearned runs in the 10th against Robert Cranz, but the FredNats responded with two runs of their own on a pair of walks but no hits. They had a chance to win the game with the second and third and one out, but Kevin Bazzell lined into an inning-ending double play.

After falling short of a walkoff win, the 11th inning unraveled. The Cannon Ballers scored four runs against Ryan Minckler, who walked three hitters and hit another. After nearly losing, Kannapolis stormed back ahead 7-3. After the FredNats went in order in the bottom of the inning, the Cannon Ballers had their second straight win.

Joseph Yabbour (1-1) got the win, as Minckler (2-5) got the loss. Yoel Tejeda Jr. will start on Friday, as the FredNats look to even the series back up in a 7:05 start.







