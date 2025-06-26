McNair's Walk-Off Blast Gives Columbia 3-2 Win

Brennon McNair of the Columbia Fireflies heads home after his walk-off home run

COLUMBIA, S.C. - With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Brennon McNair lifted his eighth homer of the 2025 season to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3-2 in walk-off fashion. The homer was Columbia's seventh walk-off win of the season, their second via the homer. It was also McNair's second walk-off hit of his Fireflies career. He also had a walk-off single July 28, 2024 vs the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Mason Miller (W, 5-1) earned the win after a nine-pitch 1-2-3 ninth inning. He followed up Henson Leal who set aside the side in order with 11 tosses in the eighth inning.

The Pelicans got on the board in the second inning. With runners on the corners, David Shields balked, which plated Matt Halbach to give Myrtle Beach a 1-0 lead.

Shields worked 3.1 innings. He gave up a career-high five hits, but largely kept the Pelicans off the board, thanks in part to four strikeouts and two successful pick-off attempts.

Augusto Mendieta was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Fireflies. He stranded two inherited runners with a fielder's choice and a ground out to get out of the fourth inning to provide Emmanuel Reyes with a clean inning to pick-up the game in.

Yandel Ricardo earned his first Carolina League hit in the third inning. His next time at the plate, he singled past second base and stole second to set the table. With Ricardo at third, Hyungchan Um lined a single to the outfield to score Ricardo and cut the Pelicans lead to 2-1.

The next inning, Stone Russell hit a lead-off single. He advanced to second on a groundout and moved to third on a single to left from Henry Ramos. Russell came around to tie the game 2-2 thanks to an Asbel Gonzalez groundout in the seventh.

Emmanuel Reyes provided three one-run innings in relief to keep the Fireflies within striking distance. After allowing a run in his first inning, Reyes set aside seven-consecutive Pelicans batters in his longest outing of the 2025 season.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-3, 4.66 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters wtih RHP Jostin Florentino (0-2, 5.59 ERA).

