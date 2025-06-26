Columbia Walks off Myrtle Beach, Snap Pelicans Five Game Win Streak

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans dugout

(Myrtle Beach Pelicans) Myrtle Beach Pelicans dugout(Myrtle Beach Pelicans)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Thursday evening at Segra Park.

The Pelicans (30-40) took the lead in the second when Matt Halbach scored on a balk by Columbia starter Shields, with Eli Lovich advancing to second, making it 1-0.

In the fifth, Leonel Espinoza grounded out to score Eriandys Ramon, with Yahil Melendez moving to second, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Fireflies (37-35) battled back in the sixth when Hyungchan Um singled to score Yandel Ricardo, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh, Asbel Gonzalez grounded out to score Stone Russell, tying the game at 2-2.

Brennon McNair delivered the decisive blow in the ninth, homering off Pelicans reliever Landon Ginn to left-center with two outs for a 3-2 victory.

Pelicans starter Yenrri Rojas pitched 6.0 innings, allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Luis Reyes took the blown save, allowing one run in 2.0 innings, and Ginn took the loss, surrendering McNair's homer.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Melendez, Owen Ayers, Lovich, Ty Southisene, and Ramon each had a hit. For Columbia, McNair went 2-for-4 with the game-winning homer, and Ricardo went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Both teams went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, each leaving six runners on base. The Pelicans' defense was marred by a fielding error by Melendez, while Columbia's lone error was catcher interference by Um.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 E.T. on Friday, June 27. RHP RHP Jostin Florentino (0-2, 5.59) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach againstRHP Hiro Wyatt (1-3, 4.66) for Columbia.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.