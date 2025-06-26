Mudcats Roll Past Delmarva

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back as they cruised past the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 9-3 victory on Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (5-1 // 41-29) opened the scoring in the first with a Filippo Di Turi single and capped the frame with a two-run hit from Luis Lameda for an early 4-0 lead.

The Mudcats added to their total with a single tally in the second, and, in the third, added another run when Tyler Rodriguez crushed a two-run home run, his first of the season, to give Carolina a 7-0 advantage.

Another run crossed for the Mudcats in the fourth when Lameda singled home another run, and in the eighth, Gery Holguin was issued a bases loaded walk for the final Mudcats run of the game.

Delmarva (1-5 // 28-44) made things interesting in the ninth, scoring three times in the frame. Raylin Ramos scored the first run on a wild pitch followed by a Braylin Tavera solo home run and a Kevin Guerrero single. But that was as close as the Shorebirds would get as the Mudcats held on for the 9-3 victory.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 6-4) pitched another gem for the Mudcats, working seven shutout innings with a quartet of strikeouts and lowering his league-leading ERA to 2.17.

The series continues Friday night at 7:05 P.M. as the Mudcats send RHP Travis Smith (0-3, 3.57) to the mound while the Shorebirds counter with LHP Carson Dorsey (0-0, 0.00).

