Woodpeckers Edge GreenJackets in Tight Contest

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-3, 39-33) and Augusta GreenJackets (1-5, 35-35) battled each other pitch-for-pitch, but the home team did just enough to earn a 4-3 victory on Thursday evening.

For the third straight game, the Woodpeckers ignited their offense early and scored their first run in the first inning. Jancel Villarroel lined a triple to the wall in center field, and a Waner Luciano groundout one batter later brought him in, giving Fayetteville a 1-0 advantage.

The GreenJackets canceled in out one inning later on a Douglas Glod solo home run, but the Woodpeckers wasted no time re-establishing their lead in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Villarroel drew a walk and promptly stole second base, drawing a throwing error that advanced him to third base. Luciano plated him shortly thereafter on an infield single, propelling Fayetteville back in front 2-1.

One frame later, the bottom of the Woodpeckers order added on. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. roped a double, and back-to-back base hits from Kedaur Trujillo and Cam Fisher helped him come home, pushing Fayetteville ahead by two.

Augusta used a fifth-inning sacrifice fly to lower their deficit to one, but Luciano came up clutch in the bottom of the inning to neutralize the blow. He laced a solo home run to left-center field, re-establishing the Fayetteville edge at a pair.

Although the offense could not provide any more run support the rest of the way, the two-run cushion proved just enough for Francisco Frias out of the home bullpen. Following Luis Rodriguez's five-inning start, Frias went the rest of the way, allowing only one unearned run in his four innings of work, scattering two hits and a walk while picking up a strikeout to hammer down a save and close out a third straight Fayetteville win.

Fayetteville has three chances to wrap up a series win against the GreenJackets starting on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Raimy Rodriguez will get the ball for the Woodpeckers to face RHP Rayven Antonio for Augusta. In addition to Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, it is also the second annual Night OUT. In addition to Margaritaville Night, where the first 1,500 fans through the gates at Segra Stadium will receive a Margaritaville jersey courtesy of ERA Strother Real Estate, it is also a Fireworks Extravaganza night, and a select number of Woodpeckers players will sign autographs on the field after the game.







