Ibarguen and DeCarlo Added from ACL Brewers

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the addition of OF Pedro Ibarguen and RHP Nick DeCarlo from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 5 player on the injured list.

Ibarguen & DeCarlo uniform numbers TBD

