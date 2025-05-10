Pelicans Earn 3-2 Victory Over Shorebirds

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (12-19) broke through in the fifth when Yahil Melendez singled to score Alexey Lumpuy, and Leonel Espinoza doubled to drive in Ty Southisene, taking a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach added a run in the seventh when Owen Ayers doubled to score Melendez, making it 3-0.

JP Wheat (2-1) earned the win, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with five strikeouts and five walks, stifling Delmarva's offense.

The Shorebirds (10-22) mounted a comeback in the eighth inning when Braylin Tavera singled to score Alfredo Velásquez, and Edwin Amparo walked to score Félix Amparo, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Mathew Peters allowed two runs on one hit in 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and two walks, but handed the ball to Ethan Bell who pitched 0.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks, escaping a jam to preserve the lead.

Jackson Kirkpatrick secured the save, throwing a perfect 1.0 inning with two strikeouts.

The Pelicans recorded five hits, including two doubles and a triple, but went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base. Offensively, the Birds were led by Leonel Espinoza, who drove in a run with his fifth-inning double, finishing 2-for-4.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 10th. Myrtle Beach has not announced a starter to face LHP Chipper Menard (0-0, 0.00) for Delmarva.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.