Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.10 at Charleston

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 pm contest vs the Charleston RiverDogs at The Joe. RHP Josh Hansell (1-1, 4.05 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jose Urbina (1-1, 1.69 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

-------------------------

MARTE LEADS WAY AS FIREFLIES HOLD ONTO 3-2 WIN: The Columbia Fireflies used five scoreless innings from Yunior Marte to lead the way in a 3-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Friday night at The Joe. Marte worked five strong innings, striking out a 2025 Fireflies-best nine RiverDogs to keep Charleston off the board. Marte wrung up the final five batters he faced. He allowed three hits and one walk to keep the RiverDogs at bay.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 31 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 33. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (26). Gonzalez also has the league's second-best batting average with a mark of .355.

OUT OF THE FRAY-ING PAN: Fraynel Nova has been one of the Fireflies best arms out of the bullpen this year. Through his first eight games, Nova is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and one save. He has really kicked it into high gear since April 17. Nova hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 7 innings during his last five outings. The righty has held opponents to a .190 average on the run.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday, Yunior Marte got his second win of the season behind five scoreless innings on the bump. During the start, the righty wrung up nine RiverDogs batters. It was a career-high for Marte, who's previous best was five strikeouts in a single game. It was also the most strikeouts in a single game for a Fireflies pitcher in 2025. He passed Josh Hansell and Tanner Jones who each have an eight punchout game this season.

MILLER MAXING OUT: Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.25 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.06 WHIP. Sunday, Miller allowed his first run since April 14 in the ninth inning. It ended a scoreless inning streak of 17 innings for the Southpaw.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: Stone Russell has shot out of the gates to start the month of May. The infielder is currently riding a four-game hitting streak and is hitting .357 across eight games in May. It's the ninth-highest average in the Carolina League amongst players who have played at least five games. Russell isn't just getting on-base though. six of his 10 hits have been for extra bases. He has four doubles and two triples in May, which has helped him to a .988 OPS. Over the course of the entire season, Russell is hitting .297 in 29 games to pair with a .821 OPS.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-5 at home compared to a 6-7 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

ARMS RAMPING UP: Since May 1, the Fireflies have a 2.91 ERA over eight games. The mark is the second-best in the Carolina League, trailing Charleston (2.45). Columbia arms have 70 strikeouts in 65 innings on the run and have maintained a 1.23 WHIP to pair with a .209 opposing average. All-in-all this year, Columbia has a 4.31 ERA, which is the eighth-best in the Carolina League. Augusta leads the pack with a 3.47 ERA.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2025

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.10 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.