FredNats Fall 7-2 to Lynchburg, Lose Third Straight

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (15-16) once again could not overcome an early deficit, dropping their third straight game to the Lynchburg Hillcats (19-13) to fall behind in the series 3-2.

In the first four games of the series in Fredericksburg, the team that scored first was 4-0. For the third straight night, the Hillcats tallied the game's first run. Lynchburg launched a rally against Angel Roman in the third inning after Roman plowed through the first two innings without allowing a hit. The first two batters reached on a single and a hit by pitch, bringing Tommy Hawke to the plate, who promptly slapped an RBI single to make it 1-0.

The Hillcats added two more runs against Roman in both the fourth and fifth innings, even though just two of them were earned. Roman, with some poor luck behind him defensively, finished his night with five runs allowed in five innings with seven hits and a walk.

On the reverse side, the FredNats couldn't muster anything against Lynchburg's starter Braylon Doughty. The 19-year-old fired four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits to the FredNats and tallying four strikeouts. Cleveland's 9th-best prospect (MLB Pipeline) left the game in the fifth with a 5-0 lead.

The FredNats managed to string a few more baserunners together in the sixth inning, but still left meat on the bone. They drew three walks against Xavier Martinez but only came up with one hit, scoring two runs but stranding two more on base in a 5-2 game.

The Hillcats bit back in the ninth with two insurance runs, sending the game to the final half inning with a 7-2 Lynchburg advantage. The FredNats got a leadoff single from Moises Gallardo but nothing more and saw Lynchburg celebrate a three-game winning streak.

Roman (1-3) got the loss, with Conner Whitaker (2-1) earning the win in relief. In the sixth and final game of the series on Sunday, the FredNats hand the ball to Davian Garcia (1-1), searching for a series split in a 1:35 start.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.