Woodpeckers Cruise Past Salem in Seven-Run Win

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-16) offense woke up on Saturday night at Segra Stadium, registering nine hits and eight walks as they took down the Salem Red Sox (15-16) 9-2.

Following a 55-minute rain delay before first pitch, the Woodpeckers still did not take much time to get going. The Red Sox drew first blood in the top of the first, but Fayetteville put their plate discipline on full display to counter the game's first run and put up a three-spot in the bottom of the second. Oliver Carrillo got hit by a pitch and Max Holy walked to open the frame, setting the stage for Esmil Valencia to tie the score via a single to center field. Moments later, a wild pitch brought Holy home, and Esmil Valencia completed his trip around the bases following a throw to second on a stolen base attempt, placing the Woodpeckers in front 3-2.

With a lead at his back, Fayetteville starting pitcher Twine Palmer locked in on the mound. He allowed just one unearned run over his 4.2 innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out five in his longest outing of the season so far.

The Woodpeckers got back to work at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, opening a string of three straight innings with at least one run. Cam Fisher reached on a fielder's choice and promptly teamed up with Valencia on a hit-and-run, and the latter roped a double to cap off the play. The very next inning, an error and Holy two-run double added three more tallies to their total while Jason Schiavone and Cesar Hernandez registered sacrifice flies in the eighth, powering the 'Peckers ahead 9-2.

All the while, Joan Ogando stifled the Salem bats from the bullpen. The Red Sox mustered one unearned run in the top of the eighth, but the right-hander incurred no further damage, surrendering just one hit and one walk in his four innings to finish off the victory.

Fayetteville concludes their six-game series against the Red Sox in search of a series split on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Raimy Rodriguez projects to start for the Woodpeckers against LHP Shea Sprague for Salem. In addition to Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9 where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game, the players will be wearing special on-field jerseys that will be auctioned off both in-game and online as part of the team's Mother's Day celebration.







