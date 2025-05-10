Cannon Ballers Land on Wrong End of Rout in 16-2 Loss to Carolina Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell behind early and never recovered in game five of their six game series with the Carolina Mudcats, losing, 16-2, Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, Kannapolis falls to 17-15 on the season, still two games back of the Columbia Fireflies. The Mudcats jump to 22-9 on the year, leaping to a solid lead of 3.5 games over Lynchburg in the North division.

RHP Luis Reyes (L, 2-3) struggled in his 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on two hits, walking three and striking out four. Out of the bullpen, only RHP Jack Young and INF/RHP Mikey Kane tossed shutout outings, with Young striking out three over 2.1 innings and Kane tossed his fourth shutout appearance as a position player pitching.

INF Jesus Made turned in the biggest night at the plate for the Mudcats, driving in five RBI on a 2-for-4 night at the plate. INF Luis Pena drove in four RBI, notching a 1-for-5 night. Marco Dinges and Luis Lameda notched a pair of RBI, while Eric Bitonti, Reece Walling and Tyler Rodriguez each added one to the scoreboard.

Kannapolis' entire offense ran through INF Lyle Miller-Green, who drove a pair of runs with a seventh-inning RBI groundout and an eighth-inning RBI on a sacrifice fly.

The Ballers and Mudcats will complete their six-game series on Sunday in the series finale at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m., with LHP Justin Sinibaldi slated for his second start of the series against Carolina.

