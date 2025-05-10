Mudcats Blast Kannapolis

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats took a commanding 5-0 lead after two innings and never looked back as they soared past the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 16-2 on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Carolina (22-9) took control of the game in the second inning plating five runs on the strength of a Luis Lameda double as well as four walks from the Cannon Ballers pitching staff.

One inning later, the Mudcats scored three more times to put the game away. Reece Walling and Jesus Made each delivered RBI knocks to give Carolina an 8-0 advantage.

The lead would grow to 11-0 in the top of the seventh on a pair of bases loaded walks and an error by the Cannon Ballers.

Kannapolis (17-14) scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a Lyle Miller-Green ground out.

Carolina would cap their offensive night with five more runs in the eighth inning which was highlighted by an RBI single from Made and a three-run triple from Luis Pena.

The Cannon Ballers added a run in the eighth for the 16-2 final score.

For the Mudcats, the victory gives them their fifth series victory in six tries and the 16 runs are the most in a game this season.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:30 P.M. Carolina will give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (0-0, 5.14) while Kannapolis has not announced a starter for the series finale. The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

