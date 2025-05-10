Pelicans End Shorebirds' Three-Game Win Streak

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (10-22) narrowly lost to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (12-19) on Saturday night, falling short by one run with a final score of 3-2.

After a scoreless first four innings, the Pelicans put the first runs on the board in the fifth with a run-scoring single by Yahil Melendez and an RBI double by Leonel Espinoza, making the score 2-0 in favor of Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans manufactured an unearned run home as a lead-off error came home to score following an RBI double by Owen Ayers.

The Shorebirds fought back in the eighth inning, breaking the shutout with an RBI single from Braylin Tavera that scored Alfredo Velasquez, making it a 3-1 game. Delmarva narrowed the gap with a bases-loaded walk, as Edwin Amparo provided the RBI, reducing the deficit to 3-2. However, Delmarva could not bring home the tying run, as Pelicans' reliever Ethan Bell struck out consecutive Shorebirds to keep the bases loaded.

That proved to be Delmarva's best opportunity to rally in the game. They went down 1-2-3 against Jackson Kirkpatrick in the ninth, giving the Pelicans a 3-2 victory to end the Shorebirds' three-game win streak.

Both starters factored into the decision as JP Wheat (2-1) earned the win for Myrtle Beach while Chase Allsup (1-5) took the loss for Delmarva. Jackson Kirkpatrick (2) was awarded the save.

The series and the 12-game road trip conclude on Sunday as Chipper Menard makes his first career start against Alfredo Romero. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







