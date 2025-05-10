Narciso Polanco Goes 5-5, RiverDogs Offense Explodes in 10-6 Win

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Narciso Polanco of the Charleston RiverDogs

Charleston, SC - Third baseman Narciso Polanco went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and three stolen bases as the Charleston RiverDogs overpowered the Columbia Fireflies 10-6 on Saturday night in front of 3,847 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With the win, the RiverDogs improve to 14-18 on the season and hold a 4-1 advantage in the series against the Fireflies.

The five-hit game for Polanco is the first by a RiverDog since Alexander Ovalles went 5-5 with 10 RBIs on May 15, 2021, also against Columbia.

After Columbia snatched a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the RiverDogs responded instantly in the bottom half, as Polanco belted a leadoff home run to right field - his first homer of the season. Later in the inning, Brailer Guerrero scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at two.

The see-saw action continued in the second, as Ramon Ramirez put the Fireflies back ahead with an RBI double. Connor Hujsak punched back in the bottom of the inning, delivering an RBI single to re-tie the game at three.

The RiverDogs seized control of the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning with a five-run, six-hit rally. JD Gonzalez opened the push with an RBI single, which put Charleston ahead 4-3. Polanco followed with an RBI single, setting up Guerrero's laser-beam RBI double off the right field wall, pushing the lead to 6-3.

Angel Mateo's two-RBI single capped the big frame, pushing the advantage to 8-3.

RiverDogs' starter Jose Urbina departed the contest after striking out six batters in four innings, giving way for Dominic Niman. The southpaw allowed just one unearned run in the fifth in two innings of relief work to earn the win.

Charleston jumped back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Polanco lined a double into the right field gap for his fifth hit, finishing his 5-5 performance. Guerrero then drove him in on a triple. Hujsak followed with an RBI single to left - his third knock of the night - to round out the RiverDogs scoring.

The Fireflies struck for two runs off 'Dogs closer Alexander Alberto, but the hard throwing righty halted the damage there to seal a 10-6 victory and series win for Charleston.

Ballpark Fun: Today was William Murray Golf Night, celebrating the golf brand founded by Director of Fun Bill Murray and his brothers. The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a golfing gopher bobblehead, a nod to Murray's notable role as a gopher-killing groundskeeper. During the game, fans enjoyed various golf-themed activities on the concourse, giving them a chance to test their skills. Some of the highlights were a "putt-pong" competition held in between innings on top of the first base dugout, and a playable putt-putt course installed in the stadium near the left field gate.

The RiverDogs conclude the series with Columbia tomorrow evening at 5:05, as the RiverDogs host a Minecraft Movie Night and celebrate Mother's Day at the Joe. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

