Early Offense Not Enough in 10-6 Loss
May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies bats were hot early, but it wasn't enough as the club fell 10-6 to the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night at The Joe.
Charleston drove ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Nathan Flewelling and J.D. Gonzalez hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. After recording the first out of the inning, Josh Hansell was pulled from the game. The RiverDogs had one run across and a runner aboard with a 4-3 lead when Fraynel Nova entered the game.
Nova allowed the inherited run to score and three additional runs to come along. It ended a six-game scoreless streak for the right-handed pitcher and granted the RiverDogs a five-spot and an 8-3 lead heading to the fifth inning.
The Fireflies struck first in the top of the first. Ramon Ramirez was hit by a pitch with one out and then Derlin Figueroa drew a full count walk to set the table for Brennon McNair. The left fielder smacked a double down the left field line to plate the two base runners and break the scoreless tie.
The lead didn't last long. Narciso Polanco smacked a homer to lead-off the bottom of the first. Later in the inning, Josh Hansell issued a wild pitch with Brailer Guerrero on third to tie the game 2-2.
Columbia's offense didn't stop there though. Asbel Gonzalez drew a two out walk in the top of the second and flew around to score off a Ramirez two-bagger to the gap in left-center to move Columbia back in front 3-2.
Charleston countered again in the third. Polanco led the frame off with a single. The third baseman stole second and third then came around thanks to a Connor Hujsak single to tie the game 3-3.
Nick Conte was the lone Fireflies pitcher that didn't allow a run Saturday. He spun a scoreless sixth inning.
Columbia closes out their series with the RiverDogs tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at The Joe. RHP Tanner Jones (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 4.50 ERA).
The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Columbia Fireflies pitcher Nick Conte
Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Woodpeckers Cruise Past Salem in Seven-Run Win - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Pelicans Earn 3-2 Victory Over Shorebirds - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Cannon Ballers Land on Wrong End of Rout in 16-2 Loss to Carolina Saturday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Pelicans End Shorebirds' Three-Game Win Streak - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Mudcats Blast Kannapolis - Carolina Mudcats
- FredNats Fall 7-2 to Lynchburg, Lose Third Straight - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Narciso Polanco Goes 5-5, RiverDogs Offense Explodes in 10-6 Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Early Offense Not Enough in 10-6 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.10 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.