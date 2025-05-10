Early Offense Not Enough in 10-6 Loss

May 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Nick Conte

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Nick Conte(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies bats were hot early, but it wasn't enough as the club fell 10-6 to the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night at The Joe.

Charleston drove ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Nathan Flewelling and J.D. Gonzalez hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. After recording the first out of the inning, Josh Hansell was pulled from the game. The RiverDogs had one run across and a runner aboard with a 4-3 lead when Fraynel Nova entered the game.

Nova allowed the inherited run to score and three additional runs to come along. It ended a six-game scoreless streak for the right-handed pitcher and granted the RiverDogs a five-spot and an 8-3 lead heading to the fifth inning.

The Fireflies struck first in the top of the first. Ramon Ramirez was hit by a pitch with one out and then Derlin Figueroa drew a full count walk to set the table for Brennon McNair. The left fielder smacked a double down the left field line to plate the two base runners and break the scoreless tie.

The lead didn't last long. Narciso Polanco smacked a homer to lead-off the bottom of the first. Later in the inning, Josh Hansell issued a wild pitch with Brailer Guerrero on third to tie the game 2-2.

Columbia's offense didn't stop there though. Asbel Gonzalez drew a two out walk in the top of the second and flew around to score off a Ramirez two-bagger to the gap in left-center to move Columbia back in front 3-2.

Charleston countered again in the third. Polanco led the frame off with a single. The third baseman stole second and third then came around thanks to a Connor Hujsak single to tie the game 3-3.

Nick Conte was the lone Fireflies pitcher that didn't allow a run Saturday. He spun a scoreless sixth inning.

Columbia closes out their series with the RiverDogs tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at The Joe. RHP Tanner Jones (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.