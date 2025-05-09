Shorebirds Use 5-Run Third to Take Third Straight Over Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-6 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Shorebirds (10-21) erupted in the second inning when a wild pitch by Pelicans (11-19) starter Nazier Mulé (2-1) scored Kevin Guerrero, and Andrés Nolaya's fielder's choice, aided by a fielding error by Ty Southisene, plated Luis Guevara and Cole Urman, making it 3-0.

Delmarva extended their lead in the third with Maikol Hernández's single scoring Yasmil Bucce, Guevara's sacrifice fly scoring Raylin Ramos, and Urman's three-run homer, pushing the score to 8-0.

Mulé struggled, taking the loss after allowing seven earned runs on four hits over 3.0 innings. He walked four, struck out three, and threw two wild pitches.

The Pelicans responded in the fourth when Leonel Espinoza homered and Yahil Melendez singled to score Cameron Sisneros, cutting the deficit to 8-2.

Myrtle Beach rallied in the fifth inning with Espinoza's single scoring Eriandys Ramon, Sisneros's single scoring Jose Escobar, and two runs on a pickoff error by catcher Urman and a wild pitch by Michael Caldon, narrowing the gap to 8-6.

Brayden Spears pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with one strikeout, keeping the Shorebirds at bay.

Delmarva added an insurance run in the seventh when Hernández's sacrifice fly scored Bucce, making it 9-6.

Kevin Valdez tossed 4.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks, but the Pelicans couldn't close the gap.

The Pelicans tallied nine hits, including a homer and three doubles, but went 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. Offensively, the Birdss were led by Espinoza, who drove in a team-high two runs with a homer and a single, finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Sisneros paced the team in hits, going 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 10th. RHP JP Wheat (1-1, 3.63) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Chase Allsup (1-4, 7.54) for Delmarva.







