Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.9 at Charleston

May 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 7:05 pm at The Joe. RHP Yunior Marte (1-1, 4.05 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with righty Jose Urbina (1-1, 1.69 ERA).

FIREFLIES FALL 5-1 IN CHARLESTON THURSDAY: The Columbia Fireflies scored first, but fell 5-1 to the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday evening at The Joe. The RiverDogs tied the game in the third and didn't look back after. Theo Gillen provided the bulk of the scoring. He slapped an RBI single to left in the third to score Ricardo Gonzalez. Then in the fifth, he came up and pulled a two-run homer off Henson Leal (L, 1-2) to push the RiverDogs to a 3-1 lead. In the seventh, Gillen walked and a passed ball from Ramon Ramirez pushed Gonzalez home to increase Charleston's lead to 4-1. Wooyeoul Shin singled later in the inning to bring Gillen around to make the score 5-1.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 31 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 33. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (26). Gonzalez does stand alone with a .365 batting average. The second-place hitter is Josh Adamczewski .360.

OUT OF THE FRAY-ING PAN: Fraynel Nova has been one of the Fireflies best arms out of the bullpen this year. Through his first eight games, Nova is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and one save. He has really kicked it into high gear since April 17. Nova hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 7 innings during his last five outings. The righty has held opponents to a .190 average on the run.

MILLER MAXING OUT: Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.25 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.06 WHIP. Sunday, Miller allowed his first run since April 14 in the ninth inning. It ended a scoreless inning streak of 17 innings for the Southpaw.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-5 at home compared to a 5-7 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies have not scored an earned run since Saturday's 10-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads. They were shutout in back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday and have been held to two runs Wednesday and a single run Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursdays runs were scored in part due to a RiverDogs error. The club's batting average has dipped from .270 to .254 on the run.

TOUGH SLEDDING: The Fireflies entered Saturday second in the Carolina League with a .270 batting average. After back-to-back shutouts then a three-hit performance Wednesday, the team is now hitting .255, one point ahead of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

ARMS RAMPING UP: Since May 1, the Fireflies have a 3.21 ERA over seven games. The mark is the fourth-best in the Carolina League, trailing Charleston (2.53), Kannapolis (2.57) and Hickory (2.84). Columbia arms have 56 strikeouts in 56 innings on the run and have maintained a 1.29 WHIP to pair with a .218 opposing average. All-in-all this year, Columbia has a 4.42 ERA, which is the ninth-best in the Carolina League. Augusta leads the pack with a 3.42 ERA.







