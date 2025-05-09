Early-Inning Offense Powers Salem to Victory

May 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-16) could not catch up to the red-hot Salem Red Sox (15-15) lineup on Friday night as they got their big swings off right away en route to a 7-2 win.

The Red Sox used a three-run first inning and two-run second to build a sizeable lead right away, and although Woodpeckers pitching held them in check the rest of the way, the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Fayetteville plated their lone pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Immediately following an Oliver Carrillo hit by pitch, Max Holy blasted a home run into the visiting bullpen, the first of his professional career, to prevent the shutout.

The Woodpeckers return to action on Saturday at 7:05 PM in hopes of kicking off the weekend with a victory. RHP Twine Palmer is expected to get the start for Fayetteville against Salem's RHP Steven Brooks. The first 1,000 to enter the gates at Segra Stadium will receive a roll-up bag courtesy of The Bounce 107.7.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786526/final/box







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.