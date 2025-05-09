FredNat Comeback Falls Short on First Frog Friday

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (15-15) got the tying run to third base in the ninth inning, but lost 4-3 to the Lynchburg Hillcats (18-13) in their first game under the brand-new alter ego, the Fredericksburg Frogs.

The Frogs moniker, logo and jerseys honor an African-American amateur baseball team that played in Fredericksburg beginning in 1919. Known by the press at the time as "The World's Most Hoppinest Team," the Frogs built a foundation of baseball in Fredericksburg and, through five years of research, became the perfect choice for the FredNats' new alter ego on five Fridays this season.

In game one as the Frogs, the FredNats once again fell into an early hole. Starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. allowed three runs for the first time all season in his sixth start - two in the second inning and one in the fourth. He made it through 4.1 IP with four hits allowed and four strikeouts.

On the other side of the lilypad, the FredNat offense couldn't find success against Lynchburg's Jogly Garcia, the reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Month. Garcia smashed his career high with six full innings of work, allowing just two hits and an unearned run. The league leader in strikeouts added eight more to his season total, including six with his slider.

The FredNat bullpen kept the game close, bringing the offense up in the eighth inning, trailing 4-1. In the eighth, an error, two walks and a balk brought in a run, but the FredNats stranded runners at second and third when Jorgelys Mota bounced out to second.

With a 4-2 deficit heading to the ninth, the FredNats staged another comeback try. Nick Peoples was hit by a pitch with one out and saw Randal Diaz smoke a single to center field. Peoples couldn't help himself, though and tried to take third base, getting gunned down for the second out. Nate Ochoa, the Fredericksburg final hope, worked a long count and drove a high fly ball to right center field that barely split the outfielders, but ended up rolling all the way to the wall for an RBI triple, making the game 4-3 and setting up Ochoa as its potential tying run.

Carlos Tavares was the next to follow, looking to build on an already strong day. He'd doubled in a run earlier and hit a flyout to the wall in right field his last time. Tavares got another pitch to hit and did so crisply. The high, arcing fly ball sailed deep into right-center field, but again fell just short of being his first FredNat home run. The ball was caught again right against the wall and the FredNats lost despite their late game efforts.

Garcia (2-1) got the win, with Tejeda Jr. (1-1) getting the loss and Eudry Alcantara (1) picking up the save. With the series now tied 2-2, the FredNats send Angel Roman (1-2, 14.85) to the mound in another 7:05 start.







