Mudcats Split Doubleheader with Kannapolis

May 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats earned a doubleheader split with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers winning the first game 5-4 and dropping the nightcap by the same 5-4 tally on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

GAME 1

Carolina (21-8) fell behind 3-0 after three but came storming back with three runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Demetrio Nadal which tied the game.

The Mudcats would take their first lead of the contest in the fifth inning when Eric Bitonti drove in Jesus Made on a single and a gave Carolina a 4-3 advantage.

Kannapolis (16-14) wasted no time and tied the game in the sixth as Calvin Harris drove in Jorge Corona with a base hit to knot the game at 4-4.

In the seventh, Made delivered for the Mudcats reaching base on an error that allowed Yannic Walther to score and gave Carolina a 5-4 lead.

That would be enough for the pitching staff as Sam Garcia (S, 1) worked the final three innings of the game to capture his first save of the season.

GAME 2

Kannapolis (17-14) scored three times the bottom of the seventh to beat the Mudcats 5-4 and split the doubleheader.

The Cannon Ballers loaded the bases against Mudcat reliever Anfernny Reyes (L, 2-2) who walked the first five batters of the inning of the inning before being removed with the game tied.

However, Kannapolis would keep the momentum going and won the game when Lyle Miller-Green sent a ball to second base that was bobbled and allowed Abraham Nunez to score the winning run.

Carolina (21-9) entered the sixth inning with the game tied at one and scored three times to take the lead as Tyler Rodriguez came to the plate with the bases loaded and unloaded the bases with a double to left field to put the Mudcats ahead 4-1.

Melvin Hernandez was brilliant for the Mudcats working 5.2 innings allowing two run and fanning five enroute to his league-leading fourth victory of the season. But it was not enough as the Cannon Ballers walked off the game to split the twin bill.

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:00 P.M. as Carolina give the ball to RHP Jaron DeBerry (0-0, 4.50) while Kannapolis will counter with RHP Luis Reyes (2-2, 5.40). The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

