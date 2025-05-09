Marte Leads Way as Fireflies Hold on to 3-2 Win

May 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies used five scoreless innings from Yunior Marte to lead the way in a 3-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Friday night at The Joe.

Marte worked five strong innings, striking out a 2025 Fireflies-best nine RiverDogs to keep Charleston off the board. Marte wrung up the final five batters he faced. He allowed three hits and one walk to keep the RiverDogs at bay.

After that, the tarp went on the field at The Joe. When the two teams came back onto the field, Julio Rosario picked up right where Marte left off, spinning a pair of scoreless innings to get the ball to Dennis Colleran. Colleran fanned a pair over 1.1 innings where he allowed two runs, only one of which was earned. Elvis Novas (S, 1) finished out the game to earn his first save of 2025 and his 10th as a member of the Fireflies. The righty retired a pair of hitters without allowing a hit. He stranded the game-tying run at third.

The Fireflies jumped ahead in the top of the second inning. Angel Acosta led the frame off with a one out walk. After that, Janzen Keisel hit Colton Becker with a pitch. The pitcher tossed a pick-off into center field to advance the runners to second and third for Dionmy Salon. Columbia's catcher slapped a single to left to plate the two runs and break the scoreless tie.

In the top of the fifth inning, Columbia added more. Milo Rushford drew a lead-off walk before Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to set the table. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. After that, Stone Russell grounded out to short to plate Rushford to make it a 3-0 game.

Columbia opens their weekend tomorrow with a 6:05 contest against The Charleston RiverDogs at the Joe. RHP Josh Hansell (1-1, 4.13 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jose Urbina (1-1, 1.69 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

