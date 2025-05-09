Early Offense Leads Delmarva to a Third Straight Win

May 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (10-21) topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (12-18) for the third consecutive night, winning by a final score of 9-6.

After a scoreless first, the Shorebirds grabbed the lead on a wild pitch in the second as Kevin Guerrero touched home. Moments later, two runs scored off the bat of Andrés Nolaya on an error committed by second baseman Ty Southisene, giving Delmarva a 3-0 advantage.

The offense stayed hot in the third by scoring five times, starting with an RBI single from Maikol Hernandez. Luis Guevara followed with a sacrifice fly, bringing Raylin Ramos home from third. Cole Urman capped the inning with a three-run homer, his second home run of the season, extending Delmarva's lead to 8-0.

Myrtle Beach got their bats going in the bottom half of the fourth, putting two runs on the board with a solo home run by Leonel Espinoza and an RBI single by Yahil Melendez to make it an 8-2 game.

The Pelicans erupted for four runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Espinoza and Cameron Sisneros, a throwing error, and a wild pitch, quickly pulling Myrtle Beach within two at 8-6.

Delmarva got one of those runs back in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Maikol Hernandez. His second RBI of the game put the Shorebirds back up three at 9-6.

The bullpen for the Shorebirds denied the Pelicans of a late comeback attempt as Michael Caldon weathered the storm by retiring nine batters in a row after Myrtle Beach scored four runs against him in the fifth inning. Trent Turzenksi recorded the final five outs, all via strikeouts, to secure a 9-6 victory.

Michael Caldon (1-1) earned his first professional win in relief by throwing 3.1 innings with a career-high five strikeouts, while Trent Turzenski (2) earned the save. Myrtle Beach starter, Nazier Mulé (2-1), was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds try to extend their win streak to four on Saturday, with Chase Allsup taking the mound against JP Wheat for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.