Shorebirds' Offense Kept Quiet in Series Opening Loss to Pelicans

May 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (7-21) began the second stage of their 12-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans mounted a two-out rally in the first inning and took the lead with a two-run single by Owen Ayers, putting Delmarva behind 2-0 after one inning.

The Shorebirds' offense was contained by Myrtle Beach starter Brooks Caple, who allowed Delmarva only two hits in his five innings on the mound.

With the score still 2-0 in the seventh, the Pelicans added a crucial insurance run on an RBI single by Jose Escobar, bringing in Ty Southisene to extend the Myrtle Beach lead to 3-0.

Delmarva put a comeback effort together in the final inning, breaking the shutout with an RBI groundout by Edrei Campos. However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as the Pelicans held them off to win 3-1.

Both starting pitchers factored into the final decision, with Brooks Caple earning the win and Yeiber Cartaya (0-3) taking the loss. Brayden Spears (1) received the save.

The series continues from Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

