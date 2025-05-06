Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.6 at Charleston

May 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies kick-off a road trip with a 7:05 contest against the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark tonight. RHP Tanner Jones (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jayden Voelker (0-2, 8.00 ERA).

FIREFLIES LOSE PITCHER'S DUEL 1-0: The Columbia Fireflies wrapped up their six-game homestand Sunday evening in a 1-0 loss against the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park. The 1-0 loss was the first 1-0 game since Columbia fell by that score to Charleston in September of 2024. Josh Hansell delivered one of his strongest starts of the season, scattering three hits across five shutout innings while fanning seven. The right-hander kept the Crawdads off-balance all night and lowered his ERA to 4.13 on the season. Reliever Mason Miller was equally effective. He worked the final four innings and allowed one run.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez tallied his second four stolen base game of the season for Columbia Tuesday. He now has two of the Fireflies four franchise games with four or more steals.The center fielder leads all of Minor League Baseball with 31 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 30 steals. Gonzalez is also riding a nine-game hitting streak that began April 25. He has scored 10 runs and stolen nine bases over the run while hitting .452 in 31 at-bats.

OUT OF THE FRAY-ING PAN: Fraynel Nova has been one of the Fireflies best arms out of the bullpen this year. Through his first eight games, Nova is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and one save. He has really kicked it into high gear since April 17. Nova hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 7 innings during his last five outings. The righty has held opponents to a .190 average on the run.

MILLER MAXING OUT: Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.25 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.06 WHIP. Sunday, Miller allowed his first run since April 14 in the ninth inning. It ended a scoreless inning streak of 17 innings for the Southpaw.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-5 at home compared to a 5-4 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

HELLO THERE!: Ramon Ramirez added his Carolina League leading fifth homer of the season Friday. Columbia's backstop also added a pair of RBI to give him 23 RBI on the season. He's tied Carolina's Josh Adamczeski for the most RBI in the League this year

GONZALEZ NAMED CAROLINA LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, today announced that Asbel Gonzalez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for April. Gonzalez led the Carolina League in average (.398), hits (33), runs (23) and stolen bases (30) across April. The center fielder actually led all of Minor League Baseball in steals for the month. Gonzalez is the first Fireflies player to win a Player of the Month Award since Trevor Werner, who earned the honor for September 2023.

WELCOME BACK: The Fireflies played their first home series of the year vs Charleston and won four of six games.

