Ballers Fall Flat in Extra Innings in Series Opener with Mudcats Tuesday

May 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers rallied late to knot the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately fell at the hands of the Carolina Mudcats, 6-4, in 11 innings Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers have now dropped two of their last three, sinking to 16-12 on the season. The Mudcats leap to 19-8 on the year, increasing their advantage in the overall standings of the Carolina League.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela struck out a season-high six in six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks along the way. Out of the bullpen, RHP Jack Young impressed the most with five strikeouts in 1.2 innings, while RHP Aric McAtee lost his first game of the season with two innings on the hill.

Kannapolis got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a Miguel Santos RBI groundout, scoring Calvin Harris to leap ahead, 1-0.

The two sides traded runs for runs in the third and fourth innings, with Reece Walling and Eric Bitonti each hitting home runs to put three runs on the board for Carolina. Caleb Bonemer made the difference for the Cannon Ballers in the bottom of the third, cranking his second home run of the season into left to make it a three-run night for the home side.

Luis Pena put Kannapolis with their backs against the wall in the top of the eighth, notching an RBI single to put the Mudcats ahead, 4-3. The Ballers gave it everything they had, breaking through against RHP Tanner Gillis with an RBI single from Ryan Burrowes to knot the game at, 4-4, in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Despite efforts in the tenth, neither side tallied a run, forcing the game into the eleventh frame. Bitonti wasted no time, driving in Pena on an RBI single to make it, 5-4, before Filippo Di Turi made it, 6-4 on an RBI triple to push the Mudcats ahead, 6-4, in the top half. Kannapolis failed to make a comeback, falling for their second game in a row.

LHP Christian Oppor gets his fifth start of the season for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the second game of the six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch in the final Education Day game of Kannapolis' season is slated for 11:00 a.m.

