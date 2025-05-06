Woodpeckers Cap off Comeback in Chaotic Series Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Aided by a frenetic late-inning comeback, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-13) erased a three-run deficit to down the Salem Red Sox (12-15) 5-4 in the series opener.

In the early stages, though, Salem did the majority of the scoring. The Woodpeckers brought home their first run on back-to-back doubles from Max Holy in their first turn at bat, but two runs apiece in the first and third innings quickly propelled the Red Sox ahead 4-1.

However, at that point, Fayetteville pitching took over. Following their offensive outburst, Salem did not register a single hit from the fourth inning onwards. Raimy Rodriguez took over on the hill in the fifth inning and turned in a dominant outing, setting a new season high with eight strikeouts and only allowing just two base runners.

The reliever's efforts on the mound afforded the Woodpeckers time to mount a comeback, and they took full advantage of the opportunity. Eight Fayetteville hitters combined for four walks in the bottom of the six, resulting in two runs on an Esmil Valencia single and Oliver Carrillo free pass with the bases loaded, pulling within a single tally. One frame later, a pair of errors allowed Jancel Villarroel to race home from first base to plate the tying run, and a Kedaur Trujillo infield single one batter later, brought Cesar Hernandez across the plate, finishing off the comeback.

The Red Sox threatened late, placing the game-tying run into scoring position with one out, but Rodriguez remained in control on the mound. He coaxed two pop outs from the next two batters, locking down the come-from-behind victory.

Fayetteville can notch their ninth win in 11 games on Wednesday at 11:05 AM in the second game of their six-game series. RHP Luis Rodriguez earns the start for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Blake Aita for the Red Sox. The contest marks the second Education Day Matinee of the homestand as thousands of students from all over Cumberland County will make the trip Segra Stadium to take in the ballgame.

