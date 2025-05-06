Voelker, RiverDogs Twirl Shutout to Open Homestand

May 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Jayden Voelker

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs rode five shutout innings from Jayden Voelker to a shutout victory, defeating the Columbia Fireflies 4-0 on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 4,172 fans.

After a quick five-pitch first inning from Voelker, Charleston (now 11-17) struck in the opening frame.

With two outs, Theo Gillen worked a walk, and Connor Hujsak battled Columbia starter Tanner Jones in a gritty 10-pitch at bat that ended in a grounder to shortstop. Colton Becker booted the hopper for an error, extending the inning and putting runners at the corners.

Angel Mateo followed by driving an RBI single through Becker's glove to open the scoring. Ricardo Gonzalez then added to the tally with a soft blooper to left that dropped in for another run-scoring single, giving the RiverDogs an early 2-0 lead.

Charleston padded its lead in the fifth inning, kicked off by Brailer Guerrero running out an infield single on a comebacker to the mound. Theo Gillen followed with a 107-mph line drive to right, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Gillen then swiped second to move both runners into scoring position for Connor Hujsak, who delivered with a high-bouncing ground ball single to left to score both runners, giving the RiverDogs a 4-0 advantage.

The 'Dogs applied constant pressure on the basepaths, swiping a season-high eight bases.

Voelker had the best performance and first win of his young career, finishing five shutout innings with four strikeouts and three walks while allowing only two hits. The righty left runners in scoring position in each of his final three innings.

Jacob Kmatz relieved Voelker in the sixth and picked up where he left off, punching out four while allowing just one baserunner in three innings.

Dominic Niman finished the goose egg with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning to close Charleston's third straight win.

Ballpark Fun: Today marked the second Dog Day Tuesday of the season, and there was plenty of canine related fun in the stands and throughout the concourse. A memorable moment came early in the game, when a golden retriever, fresh off a Waboba sponsored game of fetch in left field, decided to lay down to take a rest and disobey his handlers. Another spectacle was the dog-filled ball pit, where the pups bounced and hopped their way through a sea of colorful balls, drawing laughter and cheers from the crowd. In the later innings, one of Dog Day Tuesday's traditions made its return: The Simba Cam, where fans raised their dogs above their heads proudly, resembling the famed Lion King scene.

The series continues Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 7:05pm. Trevor Harrison, a top-10 Rays prospect, is scheduled to start against Blake Wolters, a top-10 Royals prospect. Seniors 55 and older receive free admission as part of Senior Night at the Joe. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

