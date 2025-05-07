RiverDogs Deliver Late to Defeat Columbia in Pitchers' Duel

Charleston, SC - For the first time this season, the Charleston RiverDogs overcame an early deficit to beat the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, in front of a crowd of 2,718 fans.

Now sitting at 12-17, the RiverDogs have a 2-0 lead in the series against the Fireflies and are on a season-long four-game winning streak.

Trevor Harrison delivered his strongest performance of the season, pitching a career-high six innings without allowing an earned run or issuing a walk for the first time this year.

Columbia capitalized on a Charleston error to score the first run of the game in the second inning. With two outs and a runner on second, Jorge Hernandez dribbled a grounder to second baseman Jack Lines, who bobbled the ball. He threw the ball late to first, which allowed Stone Russell to dash home from second base.

The 1-0 deficit remained until the sixth inning, as Fireflies starter Blake Wolters allowed just two hits through his first five innings of work, striking out a season-high seven in the process.

With one out in the sixth, Charleston cracked the righty. Lines worked a walk, and Brailer Guerrero doubled him home to knot the game at one. After Wolters was removed, Connor Hujsak socked an RBI double of his own to put Charleston ahead 2-1.

The lead was short lived, as Columbia tied the game in the seventh. With two outs, Derlin Figueroa sent a ground ball to Lines, who misfired to first, allowing Figueroa to reach second base. Stone Russell capitalized, lacing an RBI single to center.

Charleston re-took the lead in the eighth, thanks to some small ball. After walks from Lines and Guerrero opened the inning, Theo Gillen bunted to advance both runners. Hujsak again delivered the go-ahead RBI, this time via a sacrifice fly, which put the RiverDogs ahead for good.

Alexander Alberto earned his third save of the year by closing the game in the ninth. Lines opened the inning with a spectacular diving play and throw to prevent the leadoff batter, Asbel Gonzalez, from reaching base.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was Senior Night at the Joe, held in acknowledgement of longtime RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols 55th birthday. To celebrate, all fans aged 55 and older received free admission to tonight's game. Dave had a speed-walking race around the infield that he would eventually lose, but the crowd cheered him on the entire time. He was surprised with a birthday cake from Charlie. T RiverDog but was subsequently smashed face first into it.

The RiverDogs will have the opportunity for a fifth straight win tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. It's Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, as the RiverDogs celebrate "Ocho de Mayo" with dollar beers and other festivities.

