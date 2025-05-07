Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.7 at Charleston

May 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at The Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 5.06 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Trevor Harrison (2-2, 5.40 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

----

FIREFLIES BLANKED 4-0 IN OPENER IN CHARLESTON: The Columbia Fireflies bats were silenced for a second-consecutive game as they fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 4-0 Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. Charleston got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The RiverDogs scored a pair of unearned runs after a walk and an error set the table with two outs. After that, Angel Mateo and Ricardo Gonzalez slapped back-to-back singles to score a pair of runs prior to the end of the first. Fireflies starter Tanner Jones (L, 2-2) shut things down after that. The righty finished the day with three innings of work and he didn't allow an earned run before getting the ball to the bullpen.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 31 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 32. Gonzalez is tied with Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (26). Gonzalez does stand alone with a .392 batting average. The second-place hitter is Josh Adamczewski .360.

OUT OF THE FRAY-ING PAN: Fraynel Nova has been one of the Fireflies best arms out of the bullpen this year. Through his first eight games, Nova is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and one save. He has really kicked it into high gear since April 17. Nova hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 7 innings during his last five outings. The righty has held opponents to a .190 average on the run.

MILLER MAXING OUT: Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.25 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.06 WHIP. Sunday, Miller allowed his first run since April 14 in the ninth inning. It ended a scoreless inning streak of 17 innings for the Southpaw.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-5 at home compared to a 5-5 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

HELLO THERE!: Ramon Ramirez added his Carolina League leading fifth homer of the season Friday. Columbia's backstop also added a pair of RBI to give him 23 RBI on the season. He's tied Carolina's Josh Adamczeski for the most RBI in the League this year.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies have been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since the Charleston RiverDogs shut them out September 6-7, 2024. The last time Columbia scored was in the bottom of the fifth inning of a rain-shortened game vs Hickory Saturday. The team's active scoreless stretch tallies a season-high 18.1 innings.

BACK THIRD: Last night, the Fireflies got one hitless inning from Ismael Michel, Nick Conte and Dennis Colleran to close out the game against Charleston. It's the first time this season that all three have had a scoreless outing in the same contest.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.