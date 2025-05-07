Fireworks with the SC Philharmonic Returns to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic today announced that Fireworks with the Phil, presented by Prisma Health, is returning to Segra Park for the fifth annual Orchestral Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday July 2. The event will include a concert with the SC Philharmonic and a special, extended fireworks show.

"I can't believe that we're already in the fifth year of this event," Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "The show has grown each year! We've had a packed house with over 6,000 fans in attendance each of the last two years and we're excited to bring this unique and patriotic event back to Segra Park in 2025."

The gates at Segra Park will open at 6:30 pm with the concert beginning at 8 pm. A special, extended fireworks show will coincide with a rousing rendition of the 1812 Overture performed by the SC Philharmonic at approximately 9:15 pm to conclude the concert.

Throughout the event, food and beverage will be available to purchase from concession stands at the ballpark. The SCU Kids Zone will be open from 6:30 pm-8 pm. It will close once the concert begins.

Tickets for the event are $10 per seat in the seating bowl. There is also a limited quantity of suites, club seats and bullpen boxes available. Members of the military will receive a $2 discount per ticket to the event. Day of event pricing will increase prices by $2 per ticket beginning at 12:00 am July 2.

Tickets for the event go on sale May 8 - at 10 am at FirefliesTickets.com. Columbia Fireflies members and supporters of the Philharmonic will receive a special pre-sale for the event and are eligible for discounts on suites. Contact the Columbia Fireflies to find out more information about how to become a member.

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

