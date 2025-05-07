Dinges Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month

May 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday named Carolina Mudcats catcher Marco Dinges the clubs Minor League Player of the Month for the Month of April.

Dinges posted a slash line of .400/.523/.620 (20-for-50) with six doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBI and 10 runs over 15 games in April. Dinges also reached by safely in all 15 games and collected multiple hit efforts in six of those contest.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University, Dinges, 21, earned Carolina League Player of the Week for April 21-27 after batting .471 (8-for-17) with one home run, seven RBI in five games.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

