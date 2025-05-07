Pitching Lifts Mudcats Past Kannapolis

May 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used three pitchers that combined on a five-hit shutout as the Mudcats defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Carolina (20-8) scored the only run of the game in the top of the fourth inning when Luis Pena ripped a double to left field to score Eric Bitonti and give the Mudcats a 1-0 lead.

That would be enough offense for the pitching staff as Bryce Meccage carried the first two innings before turning the game over to Jesus Flores (W, 1-1) who stuck out three and scattered three hits over his 3.2 innings of work.

Kannapolis (16-13) had their best scoring chance of the day in the sixth inning but stranded a pair of runners on base.

Jack Seppings (S, 3) covered the final 3.1 innings of the game with four strikeouts to earn his league-leading third save of the season and preserve the 1-0 victory.

With the win, the Mudcats are now 8-4 in one-run games this season.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. as Carolina sends RHP Travis Smith (0-1, 3.60) to the mound while Kannapolis will give the ball to LHP Justin Sinibaldi (1-1, 5.65). The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

