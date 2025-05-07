Long Ball Leads Salem Past Fayetteville on Education Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite a sluggish start offensively, the Salem Red Sox (13-15) recovered in the later stages of Wednesday's Education Day Matinee at Segra Stadium, clubbing two solo home runs in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-14).

Right away, the Fayetteville offense got to work and opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Max Holy notched a two-out single and promptly moved up 90 feet on a throwing error from Salem starting pitcher Blake Aita. The very next batter, Drew Brutcher, singled him home from second base, shooting the Woodpeckers in front 1-0.

Two frames later, the Red Sox turned to the long ball to level the score. Natanael Yuten opened the top of the third by swatting a solo shot to right field, placing Salem on even footing.

However, the game did not remain tied for long as the Woodpeckers pulled back ahead in the bottom half of the inning. A Holy sacrifice fly plated Jason Schiavone, re-supplying the one-run edge.

In the meantime, Luis Rodriguez silenced the Salem offense. The right-hander set a new season-high with nine strikeouts, scattering two hits and two walks in his second five-inning start of the season.

Once he departed, though, Salem found their footing at the plate. Starlyn Nunez tied the game on a sixth-inning single, and Yoeilin Cespedes provided the Red Sox their first lead via a leadoff home run in the top of the eighth. Nunez tacked on another run-scoring single just four batters later, adding a key insurance tally.

The Woodpeckers mounted a ninth-inning rally in hopes of another comeback bid as season debutant Alberto Hernandez registered a sacrifice fly and Schiavone legged out an infield single to put the winning run in the batter's box. Nevertheless, that was where Fayetteville's late-game luck ran out as the Red Sox ended the rally to grab the victory.

Fayetteville will attempt to reclaim the series lead on Thursday at 6:35 PM. The Woodpeckers hand the ball to RHP Ramsey David while the Red Sox counter with RHP Ben Hansen. It is also Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly, and the Woodpeckers will suit up as the Malmö Oat Milkers in specialty jerseys. Furthermore, it is also Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, and fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark as part of Bark in the Park presented by The Fayetteville Pet Resort & The Urban Dog.

