Russell's Three-Hit Performance Not Enough in 3-2 Loss

May 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Stone Russell of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Stone Russell led the way offensively for Columbia, notching three hits, but the Fireflies fell short 3-2 to the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night at The Joe.

The Fireflies cracked the score column first. Stone Russell lined a double to right field with one out. After that, Jorge Hernandez reached thanks to a fielding error from second baseman Jack Lines and Russell hustled around from second to break the scoreless tie. The run ended a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Fireflies offense.

Charleston countered with a two-run sixth inning spurred by a pair of doubles to take their first lead of the game. Blake Wolters trotted off the bump after 5.1 innings. The righty punched out seven RiverDogs and allowed a pair of runs.

Russell kept the line moving again in the seventh inning. After Derlin Figueroa reached on a two out throwing error from Lines, Russell slapped a single to tie the game 2-2. Russell was the only Columbia batter with a hit Wednesday evening. He finished with 3-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Yeri Perez (L, 1-1) had some trouble in the bottom of the eighth. Columbia's reliever walked the first two hitters. After a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly, Lines scored to once again put Charleston on top 3-2.

Perez worked two innings without allowing a hit, but he surrended the game winning run. Fraynel Nova came on to finish the sixth for Wolters. He allowed an inherited runner to score, but did not grant any additional runs for Charleston.

Columbia continues their series tomorrow at the Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 6.52 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Ryan Andrade (1-1, 2.74 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

