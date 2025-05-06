Pelicans Top Shorebirds 3-1 in Series Opener
May 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-1 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans (11-16) struck in the first when Owen Ayers singled to left, scoring Leonel Espinoza and Cole Mathis, though Cameron Sisneros was thrown out at third to end the inning, making it 2-0.
The Shorebirds (7-21) struggled offensively, managing just three hits and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Starter Brooks Caple (3-1) earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out a career-high six, walked two, and hit one batter, stifling Delmarva's lineup.
The Pelicans added an insurance run in the seventh frame when Jose Escobar singled to score Ty Southisene, pushing the lead to 3-0.
Ethan Bell pitched 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts, maintaining the shutout. Jackson Kirkpatrick tossed 1.1 scoreless frames, surrendering no hits and one walk while fanning a pair of batters.
Delmarva scored their lone run in the ninth when Edrei Campos grounded out to score Kevin Guerrero, cutting the deficit to 3-1 against Brayden Spears. The righty allowed one run on one hit and a walk on his way to his first career save.
The Pelicans managed four hits, going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving seven runners on base. Offensively, the Birds were led by Ayers, who drove in a team-high two runs with his first-inning single, finishing 1-for-3. Southisene paced the team in walks, drawing two and scoring a run.
The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7th. LHP Hayden Frank (0-2, 10.38) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Luis De Leon (0-0, -.--) for Delmarva.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Voelker, RiverDogs Twirl Shutout to Open Homestand - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Top Shorebirds 3-1 in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Ballers Fall Flat in Extra Innings in Series Opener with Mudcats Tuesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Shorebirds' Offense Kept Quiet in Series Opening Loss to Pelicans - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fireflies Blanked 4-0 in Opener in Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Woodpeckers Cap off Comeback in Chaotic Series Opener - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Mudcats Rally Past Kannapolis in Extra Innings - Carolina Mudcats
- FredNats Play Complementary Baseball to Pummel Lynchburg - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.6 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Pelicans Top Shorebirds 3-1 in Series Opener
- Carolina Walks-off Myrtle Beach for Second Time in Series
- Pelicans Even Series against Carolina with 7-6 Win
- Pelicans Outlast MudCats 9-6 in Extra-Inning Battle
- Carolina Bests Myrtle Beach 7-6 in Extra-Inning Thriller