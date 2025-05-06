Pelicans Top Shorebirds 3-1 in Series Opener

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-1 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (11-16) struck in the first when Owen Ayers singled to left, scoring Leonel Espinoza and Cole Mathis, though Cameron Sisneros was thrown out at third to end the inning, making it 2-0.

The Shorebirds (7-21) struggled offensively, managing just three hits and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Brooks Caple (3-1) earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out a career-high six, walked two, and hit one batter, stifling Delmarva's lineup.

The Pelicans added an insurance run in the seventh frame when Jose Escobar singled to score Ty Southisene, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Ethan Bell pitched 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts, maintaining the shutout. Jackson Kirkpatrick tossed 1.1 scoreless frames, surrendering no hits and one walk while fanning a pair of batters.

Delmarva scored their lone run in the ninth when Edrei Campos grounded out to score Kevin Guerrero, cutting the deficit to 3-1 against Brayden Spears. The righty allowed one run on one hit and a walk on his way to his first career save.

The Pelicans managed four hits, going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving seven runners on base. Offensively, the Birds were led by Ayers, who drove in a team-high two runs with his first-inning single, finishing 1-for-3. Southisene paced the team in walks, drawing two and scoring a run.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7th. LHP Hayden Frank (0-2, 10.38) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Luis De Leon (0-0, -.--) for Delmarva.

