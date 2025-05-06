Mudcats Rally Past Kannapolis in Extra Innings

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice in the top of the 11th inning and held on in the bottom half of the frame to claim the series opener from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-4 on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Carolina (19-8) broke the tie in the top of the 11th when Eric Bitnoti lined a base hit into center field, his second hit and third RBI of the game as Luis Pena scored to give the Mudcats a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Filippo Di Turi triple to centerfield allowing Bitonti to score and extend the advantage to 6-4.

In the bottom of the 11th Kannapolis (16-12) made things interesting putting the tying runs on base but Garrett Hodges (W, 1-1) struck out Abraham Nunez on a 3-2 pitch to claim the series opener for the Mudcats.

The Cannon Ballers jumped out to an early lead in the second inning when Miguel Santos sent a groundball out to second base that scored Calvin Harris, who doubled earlier in the inning, giving Kannapolis a 1-0 lead.

Carolina responded in the top of the third when Reece Walling launched his first home run of the season to right field to knot the game at one.

The Cannon Ballers came right back in the last of the third with two more runs thanks to a two-run home run from Caleb Bonemer and a 3-1 advantage.

Wasting no time, the Mudcats charged back in the top of the fourth inning, dialing long distance again when Bitonti cranked his first homer of the season, a two-run shot to square things at three.

The game would remain tied until the eighth when Carolina pushed across another run. This time it was Pena who got in on the action lacing a line drive to centerfield allowing Luis Lameda to touch home and give the Mudcats a 4-3 lead.

But Kannapolis would find a way to tie the game in the last of the ninth when Ryan Burrowes singled to right plating Miguel Santos and forcing extra innings.

Tuesday's game marked the sixth extra inning game the Mudcats have played in, having posted a record of 4-2 in those contests.

The series continues Wednesday morning with first pitch set for 11:00 A.M. as Carolina sends RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 2.20) to the mound while Kannapolis will give the ball to LHP Christian Oppor (2-1, 2.45). The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

