Columbia Thwarts Late Rally to Snap RiverDogs' Win Streak

May 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs win streak was snapped at five games, as Columbia staved off a rain-delayed comeback attempt and defeated Charleston 3-2 on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 4,340 fans.

Columbia capitalized on a RiverDogs error to jump on the board in the second inning. Following back-to-back one out walks, Janzen Keisel attempted a pickoff throw to second base, but misfired into center, allowing both runners to advance.

Dionmy Salon punished the RiverDogs with two outs, lining a single to left to drive in two.

On the other side of the scorebook, Fireflies starter Yunior Marte rolled through the first three frames, allowing just two singles.

Charleston threatened the righty with rain approaching in the bottom of the fourth. Theo Gillen doubled with one out and Connor Hujsak followed with a walk. Both runners swiped a base, setting up runners on second and third with one out.

Marte rose to the occasion, though, striking out the next two batters to escape the jam.

Columbia got some cushion in the top of the fifth, as Stone Russell drove in a run from third on an RBI ground out.

After the RiverDogs went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, rain rolled in, causing an hour-long rain delay.

The delay marked the end of the line for both starting pitchers. Marte finished his five-inning outing with nine strikeouts, while Keisel allowed two earned runs, striking out five.

The game resumed at 9:30 pm, and both bullpens took hold of the contest. Owen Stevenson and Engert Garcia both turned in two scoreless innings, keeping the game within arm's reach.

In the ninth, Charleston mounted a comeback. With one out, Gillen walked and Hujsak doubled him home from first base, trimming the deficit down to 3-1. With two outs and Hujsak on second, JD Gonzalez sent a one hopper to second base. Angel Acosta fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw got past the first baseman Russell, allowing the RiverDogs to climb within one run.

The threat was plugged there, as Larry Martinez struck out looking to end the game with runners on the corners.

Ballpark Fun: To start the day, the whole stadium witnessed an incredible electric guitar rendition of the National Anthem, performed by local student Keveon Ford. Despite the rain delay, a hearty bunch of rowdy RiverDogs fans stuck around to see the action. The Friday Fireworks show continued as scheduled, and those who stayed were not disappointed.

The RiverDogs and Fireflies return to action tomorrow night at 6:05pm. In honor of William Murray Golf Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a golfing gopher bobblehead and all fans can enjoy golf themed activities. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

