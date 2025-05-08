Shorebirds Score Three in the Ninth to Top Pelicans
May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (8-21) defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-17) Wednesday night with a final score of 6-3.
The Pelicans used a sacrifice fly by Cole Mathis in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.
Delmarva countered in the top of the third with a run-scoring groundout by Raylin Ramos, his tenth RBI of the season, tying the game at one.
The game turned into a second consecutive pitchers' duel, as Myrtle Beach starter Hayden Frank pitched 5.1 innings, allowing only one run. Jacob Cravey came in for relief early in the second and delivered 4.2 scoreless innings.
With the score still tied at 1-1 in the eighth, Delmarva took the lead with an RBI single by Maikol Hernandez. Moments later, Kevin Guerrero executed a perfect squeeze bunt to bring home Edwin Amparo, extending the Shorebirds' advantage to 3-1.
Myrtle Beach quickly tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a hit batter and a wild pitch while the bases were loaded. However, the Shorebirds escaped further damage thanks to an inning-ending double play.
They carried that momentum into the ninth as Raylin Ramos put Delmarva back in front with a two-out, RBI single. Edwin Amparo followed him with another run-scoring single, his third hit of the night, making it 5-3. They pushed one more run across with the bases loaded as Kevin Guerrero picked up the RBI, giving the Shorebirds a 6-3 lead.
That proved plenty for Simon Leandro, who retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth, completing a 6-3 win for Delmarva.
Simon Leandro (1-0) earned his first victory of the season in relief with Charlie Hurley (0-2) suffering the loss for Myrtle Beach.
The Shorebirds go for consecutive victories over the Pelicans on Thursday, with Jack Crowder set to make his professional debut for Delmarva against Will Frisch for Myrtle Beach. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
