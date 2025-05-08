Gillen's Big Night Propels 'Dogs to Fifth Straight Win

May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - Rays' 2024 first round draft pick Theo Gillen drove in three runs, boosting the RiverDogs to a fifth consecutive victory as Charleston downed the Columbia Fireflies 5-1 on Thursday night in front of 5,176 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

For the second straight night, the RiverDogs (13-17) had to overcome an early deficit in the win.

With runners on the corners in the top of the first, Ramon Ramirez began advancing to second base, drawing an errant throw from catcher JD Gonzalez, which allowed Asbel Gonzalez to score the game's first run from third base.

The unearned run was the only damage the Fireflies could muster against 'Dogs starter Ryan Andrade in six innings. The Pitt product struck out a season-high five batters, eventually finishing his night with three straight perfect innings.

Charleston knotted the game with three straight two out singles in the bottom of the third, capped by Gillen's opposite-field poke that tied the game at one.

In the fifth, it was Gillen who delivered the lead to Charleston. The 19-year-old blasted a two-run home run to right field, putting the RiverDogs ahead 3-1.

The lead burgeoned to 5-1 in the seventh, as the RiverDogs pushed in two more tallies: one on a wild pitch and one on Woo Shin's RBI single.

Following scoreless innings from Cade Citelli and Noah Beal in relief of Andrade, Andy Rodriguez found himself in a jam in the top of the ninth inning. Columbia loaded the bases with one out, using three consecutive singles.

Rodriguez averted any damage, bouncing back with a strikeout and popout to end the game.

The RiverDogs' pitching staff has not allowed an earned run this week, as Columbia's three runs in the last two games have all been unearned.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight marked the second Thirsty Thursday of the 2025 season, and fans came in droves for a late celebration of Cinco De Mayo that was dubbed Cinco De Ocho. $1 beers were the standout, as always. A competitive game of knocker ballers and a frozen t-shirt contest highlighted the in-game promotions. A large cup snake was built and carried throughout the concourse in the ninth inning, allowing the whole crowd to enjoy the masterpiece.

The RiverDogs and Fireflies will re-engage on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. Fireworks, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, will follow the game. Fans can secure tickets online at RiverDogs.com.

