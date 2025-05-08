FredNats Ambushed Early in 7-2 Loss to Lynchburg

May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (15-14) dropped game three to the Lynchburg Hillcats (17-13), who scored four first-inning runs and stayed in control the whole way.

Xander Meckley got the start for the FredNats and struggled with his command early. He fell behind hitters, walking one and giving up three hits. Add in a throwing error by Elijah Nunez and the Hillcats had their first lead of the series, 4-0.

Meckley settled down from there, facing the minimum in the second and third innings, as his offense tried to figure out Melkis Hernandez. The Lynchburg lefty never let the FredNats find a rally, though. Hernandez allowed singles in the first and second but stranded three on base to keep his Hillcats in front.

From there, Lynchburg extended its lead with two unearned runs in the fourth off of Meckley, as the FredNats made three separate errors in the field. That ended Meckley's night, with six runs allowed (four earned) in four innings.

Hernandez finished five scoreless innings on the other side of the coin, striking out six and not allowing an extra-base hit.

Both teams scored once the bullpens entered the game, but it was too little, too late for the FredNats, who lost for the first time this week. The bright spots were Cristhian Vaquero and Nate Rombach, though, who combined for four of Fredericksburg's five hits.

Meckley (1-3) got the loss, as Hernandez (3-1) got the win.

The teams are back in action Friday, as the FredNats will play for the first time as the Fredericksburg Frogs with Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-0, 3.43) on the mound for a 7:05 start.

