Delmarva Uses Three-Run Ninth Inning to Sink Myrtle Beach, 6-3

May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-3 on Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (11-17) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Cole Mathis hit a sacrifice fly to score Angel Cepeda.

The Shorebirds (8-21) tied it in the third inning when Raylin Ramos grounded out to score Alfredo Velásquez, making it 1-1.

Hayden Frank tossed 5.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Delmarva surged ahead in the eighth inning where Maikol Hernández singled to score Ramos, and Kevin Guerrero's sacrifice bunt scored Edwin Amparo, giving the Shorebirds a 3-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach responded in the bottom half of the eighth when Ty Southisene was hit by a pitch to score Owen Ayers, and a wild pitch by Adrián Delgado allowed Matt Halbach to score, tying the game at 3-3.

Yoendris Gonzalez tossed 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Delmarva broke through in the ninth inning against Charlie Hurley (0-2). Ramos singled to score Velásquez, Amparo singled to plate Braylin Tavera, and Guerrero walked to score Ramos, pushing the lead to 6-3.

Hurley took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.2 innings with one strikeout, one walk, and two hit batters.

The Pelicans managed four hits, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base. Offensively, the Birdss were led by Leonel Espinoza who paced the team in hits, going 2-for-4.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 8th. RHP Will Frisch (0-2, 7.30) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jack Crowder (0-0, -.--) for Delmarva.

