Salem Takes Topsy-Turvy Extra-Inning Thriller over Oat Milkers

May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Malmö Oat Milkers (15-15) and Salem Red Sox (14-15) combined for seven home runs in a back-and-forth extra-inning affair, but the visitors came up clutch late on to secure an 11-9 win.

Both offenses got off to a hot start at Segra Stadium as both teams left the yard in the early innings. Salem opened the scoring on a two-run home run in the top of the first, but Malmö quickly answered back. Cam Fisher clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, powering the Oat Milkers ahead 3-2.

A Justin Trimble double cashed in a Carlos Cauro leadoff triple in the bottom of the fourth, spotting Malmö starting pitcher Ramsey David a two-run cushion. The right-hander turned in his longest outing of the year, throwing 4.2 innings of two-run ball, striking out five batters to keep the Oat Milkers in front.

Salem's offense kicked back into gear in the seventh inning and rallied for three runs to grab a 5-4 lead, but the Oat Milkers neutralized their efforts and produced a three-run frame of their own. Oliver Carrillo smashed a two-run home run that handed Malmö their lead back, and Caden Powell followed up two batters later by launching a solo shot of his own, adding a late insurance tally to up the late edge to 7-5.

Both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning, placing the Oat Milkers three outs away from victory. However, the Red Sox had other plans. Two ninth-inning home runs turned a two-run deficit into a two-run advantage, setting Malmö back on the comeback trail late down 9-7.

Once again, Oliver Carrillo rose to the occasion. He swatted a two-run home run, his second of the night, to tie the score at nine and push the game into extra innings.

At that point, Malmö's late-inning magic ran out. The Red Sox tallied two runs in the top of the tenth and promptly shut the Oat Milkers out in the bottom of the frame, locking down a marathon win.

The Oat Milkers can level the series at two games apiece on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Rafael Gonzalez is Malmö's projected starter opposite RHP Austin Ehrlicher for Salem. In addition to Star Wars Night, there will also be a Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Q98 which features a show that is three minutes longer with bigger shells shot from two different locations instead of one.

