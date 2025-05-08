Mudcats and Kannapolis Suspended Thursday

May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were suspended Thursday night due to rain at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Thursday's game was halted in the bottom of the second inning with Kannapolis leading 1-0 after George Wolkow was issued a bases loaded walk in the first.

The game will resume Friday beginning at 5 P.M. and will be a 9-inning contest. Approximately 40-minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game, the two teams will play their regularly scheduled game which will be a 7-inning contest.

