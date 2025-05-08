Fireflies Fall 5-1 in Charleston Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies scored first, but fell 5-1 to the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday evening at The Joe.

The RiverDogs tied the game in the third and didn't look back after. Theo Gillen provided the bulk of the scoring. He slapped an RBI single to left in the third to score Ricardo Gonzalez. Then in the fifth, he came up and pulled a two-run homer off Henson Leal (L, 1-2) to push the RiverDogs to a 3-1 lead.

In the seventh, Gillen walked and a passed ball from Ramon Ramirez pushed Gonzalez home to increase Charleston's lead to 4-1. Wooyeoul Shin singled later in the inning to bring Gillen around to make the score 5-1.

Hiro Wyatt had his best start of the year Thursday. The righty worked four innings, allowed four hits and one run. He wrung up four batters before passing the ball to the bullpen.

Leal allowed the pair of runs in his lone inning of relief and then Jordan Woods spun a pair of innings while allowing two runs to score. Dash Albus was the final pitcher on. The southpaw went one scoreless inning to close out the game.

The Fireflies got on the board first for the second straight evening. After Asbel Gonzalez drew a lead-off walk, Ramon Ramirez lasered a single to left to move Gonzalez to third base. Next, the two attempted a double steal and catcher J.D. Gonzalez threw the ball into center to allow Asbel Gonzalez to score to break the scoreless tie.

Ryan Andrade (W, 2-1) spun six innings without allowing an earned run for Charleston to earn his second win of the season. After that, Cade Citelli worked a scoreless seventh before giving the ball to Noah Beal. Beal didn't allow a run in the eighth and Andy Rodriguez came out for the ninth. After loading the bases with one out, he set down the final two batters of the inning to preserve a 5-1 Charleston win.

Columbia continues their series with the RiverDogs at The Joe tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (1-1, 4.05 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Janzen Keisel (0-2, 4.35 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

