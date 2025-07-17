Fireflies Holiday Lights to Brighten Segra Park Again this Winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that Fireflies Holiday Lights will return to the Midlands for a fourth holiday season. The event will open November 21 and will remain open until Saturday, January 3.

The Miracle on BullStreet returns to Segra Park and promises to be bolder and brighter than ever with over 1.7 million lights. The lights will be closed Thanksgiving Day (November 27), Christmas Day (December 25) and New Years Day (January 1). The lights will be open from 6 pm-9 pm each night.

"Fireflies Holiday Lights have quickly become a tradition for so many throughout the Midlands, and we're bringing back and expanding fan-favorites like the Fireflies Express train rides, igloos on the infield and s'mores pits areas," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "And we're keeping pricing the same as it was the past two years to help create an affordable opportunity for families to create great holiday memories."

Fans can attend Fireflies Holiday Lights for $10 in November and $12 in December and January. Prices will increase by $2 per ticket on the day of the event to reflect the Fireflies day of event pricing. Starting during the Fireflies Christmas in July home game on Friday, July 18, fans can purchase advanced, non-dated tickets for just $9. This ticket will be good for any night of Fireflies Holiday Lights. These tickets will be sold for a limited time and are available to purchase here.

Children age two and younger can attend for free and military members, first responders and seniors age 65 and up can receive $2 off each ticket with a valid ID.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July presented by Lowes Foods beginning with a Segra Park snow globe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.







