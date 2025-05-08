Shorebirds Down Pelicans 2-1 in 12-Inning Contest

May 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 in 12 innings on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The game remained scoreless through 10 innings as both teams struggled to capitalize, with the Shorebirds (9-21) going 1-for-16 and the Pelicans (11-18) 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Will Frisch pitched 5.1 scoreless innings for Myrtle Beach, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks, keeping Delmarva's offense at bay. The righty set career-highs in both innings pitched and strikeouts.

Alfredo Romero threw 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and picking off a baserunner, maintaining the deadlock. Dominic Hambley tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with three strikeouts and one walk, keeping the game scoreless through the 10th.

In the 11th, Delmarva broke through when a wild pitch by Pelicans reliever Luis Martinez-Gomez allowed Braylin Tavera to score, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 lead.

Luis Martinez-Gomez pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one unearned run on no hits with one strikeout and three walks.

The Pelicans answered in the bottom half of the 11th when Cameron Sisneros singled to score Leonel Espinoza, tying it at 1-1.

Delmarva took the lead in the 12th when Tavera doubled to score Alfredo Velásquez, making it 2-1.

Cole Reynolds (1-2) took the loss, allowing one unearned run on one hit in 1.0 inning with two strikeouts and hitting one batter, unable to prevent the go-ahead run.

Delmarva's Tavera drove in the game-winning run and scored once, while Yasmil Bucce went 2-for-3 with a double.

The Pelicans recorded six hits, leaving 14 runners on base in a game marked by missed opportunities. Offensively, the Birds were led by Sisneros, who drove in the one run with his 11th-inning single, finishing 1-for-4. Owen Ayers paced the team in walks, drawing two while going 1-for-3 as Jose Escobar tallied the lone multi-hit night for Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 9th. RHP Nazier Mulé (2-0, 2.25) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Sebastian Gongora (0-1, 6.30) for Delmarva.

