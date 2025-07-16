Fireflies to Host Christmas in July Toy Drive Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that the team is hosting a Toy Drive in conjunction with The Latino Community Development, this Friday, July 18, prior to the Christmas in July home game at Segra Park.

The drive is to help the Latino Community Development with its annual Three Kings holiday celebration, and support its mission of economic empowerment, health & wellness and language services throughout the Midlands.

To participate, fans can donate unwrapped toys on the Segra Park plaza in front of the main gates where Latino Community Development will be stationed. The charity recommends that people bring plushies (plush, stuffed animals), books, school supplies and board games.

"This time of year brings a strong need for drives like this to help children in need," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "Many people focus on toy drives around Christmas, but those often come too late to get toys into children's hands. By hosting a drive during Christmas in July, Latino Community Development can better plan and serve families around the Midlands."

The Fireflies teamed up with Latino Community Development to host the Three Kings Festival at Segra Park on the final night of Fireflies Holiday Lights this last January. The Three Kings Festival celebrates the Magi following The Star of Bethlehem to present Jesus with gifts following his birth. Latino Community Development hosts the event each January to bring families together for a night of vibrant tradition and unforgettable fun.

The celebration marks the end of the holiday season and includes lively music, dancing, hands-on kids activities, face painting and the famous Abraham the camel.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July presented by Lowes Foods beginning with a Segra Park snow globe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night.







