Former Mudcats Shine in MLB All-Star Game

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats were well represented at the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game held on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta. Six former Mudcats were selected for the Midsummer Classic, which the National League won in a swing-off after the game was tied at six after nine innings.

Hard throwing right hander, Aroldis Chapman, spent part of the 2011 season with the Mudcats. Tuesday night, representing the Boston Red Sox, Chapman worked a perfect bottom of the ninth inning to preserve the 6-6 tie.

Francisco Lindor saw action in 83 games with Carolina in 2013 and Tuesday night representing the New York Mets as the starting shortstop for the National League, Lindor went 0-for-2.

Freddy Peralta, spent part of the 2017 season at Five County Stadium, appearing in 12 games with the Mudcats. The right hander did not appear in the All-Star game due to pitching in the final game before the All-Star break for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Drew Rasmussen, now pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays and made four starts with the Mudcats in 2019, worked a scoreless top of the fifth inning on Tuesday night.

In 2023, Shane Smith worked in 19 games for the Mudcats and recorded four saves. Appearing in the All-Star game on Tuesday night as a Chicago White Sox, Smith worked a scoreless third of an inning before being taken out of the game by former New York Yankees manager, Joe Torre.

Rookie righthander, Jacob Misiorowski, who has electrified baseball since making his debut earlier this season, spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Mudcats and in Atlanta on Tuesday night, worked a scoreless eighth inning.

The 2025 Mudcats, which could feature future Major League Baseball All-Stars, are back at Five County Stadium to open a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, July 22 at 6 P.M. For tickets visit CarolinaMudcats.com or call the Mudcats ticket office at 919-269-2287.

